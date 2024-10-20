Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464,781 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,243,000 after purchasing an additional 697,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NYSE EQT opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

