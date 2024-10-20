Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQFree Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

