Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.