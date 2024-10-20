Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

