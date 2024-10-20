Reviewing Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for B2Gold and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 5 1 0 2.17 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

B2Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.12, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 316.87%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than B2Gold.

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. B2Gold pays out -533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -7.44% 8.01% 6.25% Gold Resource -51.93% -27.52% -13.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Gold Resource”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.94 billion 2.33 $10.10 million ($0.03) -115.33 Gold Resource $81.18 million 0.47 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -2.00

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Gold Resource on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

