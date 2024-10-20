Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.33 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.