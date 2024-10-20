Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 738 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

