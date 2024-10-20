Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $268.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

