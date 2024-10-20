Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $73.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.