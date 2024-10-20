Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

