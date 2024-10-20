Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

