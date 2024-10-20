Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $105.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

