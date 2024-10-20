Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1.45 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,955.70 or 0.04333701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 488,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 488,858.75032672. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,955.6815223 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,343,729.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

