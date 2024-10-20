Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) PT Raised to $48.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rubrik’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.84) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBRK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,437.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,329 shares of company stock worth $12,241,803 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
See Also
