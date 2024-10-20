Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $492.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $436.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.80. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

