Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,316.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,813.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,316.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $292.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

