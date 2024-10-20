Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 2,530 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

