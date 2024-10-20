Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 4,803 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.