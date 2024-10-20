Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

