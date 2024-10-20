Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

REGN opened at $990.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,040.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

