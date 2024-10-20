Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

