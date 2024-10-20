Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 193 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $438.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $440.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

