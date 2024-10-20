Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

