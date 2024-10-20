Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 64.58% and a negative net margin of 74.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

