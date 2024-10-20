Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.71, with a volume of 77485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 288.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. In related news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $86,386. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

