Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.71, with a volume of 77485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.95.
Seabridge Gold Trading Up 8.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 288.33 and a beta of 1.09.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
