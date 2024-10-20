Seamount Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,444 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

