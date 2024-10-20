Seamount Financial Group Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLV opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

