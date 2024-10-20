Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

BX stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

