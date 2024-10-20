Seamount Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,468 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

