Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 289 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYDB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

