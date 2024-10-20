SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $4,736,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

