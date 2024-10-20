ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.86. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

