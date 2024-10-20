Simon Arnold Purchases 12,814 Shares of Optima Health plc (LON:OPT) Stock

Optima Health plc (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Arnold purchased 12,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £21,014.96 ($27,441.84).

Optima Health Stock Performance

Shares of LON OPT opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Friday. Optima Health plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optima Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optima Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.