Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 426,400 shares.
Singing Machine Stock Down 6.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Singing Machine
The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singing Machine
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.