Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sirius XM stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
