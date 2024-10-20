Sk Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,762,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,257,681.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sk Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Sk Inc. sold 2,481 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,488.60.

On Monday, October 7th, Sk Inc. sold 82,429 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,457.40.

On Friday, October 4th, Sk Inc. sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $61,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $146,370.60.

On Monday, September 30th, Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $49,823.20.

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $228.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.39. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.57.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SES AI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

