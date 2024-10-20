SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 81,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 242,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

SOS Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Trading of SOS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 82.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SOS during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.