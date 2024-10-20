S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $524.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,105. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

