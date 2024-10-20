Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.