SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.83. 73,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 245,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 939,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.