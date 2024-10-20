SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.