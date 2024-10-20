SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.