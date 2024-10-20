SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Lowered by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

