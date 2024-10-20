SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SDY stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.