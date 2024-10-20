SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.49% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $229.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

