Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 12.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

