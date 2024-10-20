Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Sells 29,088 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 0.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.