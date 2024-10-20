Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 2,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,101,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 482,767 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 553,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

