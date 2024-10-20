Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 11183164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

