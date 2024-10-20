SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 170.30 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,030.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($69,330.48). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

