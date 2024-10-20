SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group
SSP Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at SSP Group
In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($69,330.48). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.